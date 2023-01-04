Meredith Vieira and Barbara Walters celebrate their win for Best Daytime Talk Show (a tie with "The Wayne Brady Show") at the ABC after party for the 30th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards May 16, 2003 at the Sea Grill Restaurant in New York City.

Meredith Vieira is remembering Barbara Walters after she passed away at age 93 on Dec. 30.

Vieira, who worked with “The View” creator Walters as the show’s first moderator from 1997–2006, has written an essay for People magazine, paying tribute to the late broadcast journalist.

In the piece, Vieira recalled how Walters would often come out with some “naughty jokes.”

She wrote, “If you were lucky, as I was on a few occasions, you’d find yourself sitting with her at a dinner table with martinis in hand.

“And she would regale the other guests with really naughty jokes perfectly delivered. Barbara was funny and sexy and in those moments, she owned it.”

Vieira added in the essay, “We all knew how important handwritten notes were to her. She must have penned hundreds of them.

“So… Dear Barbara, Thank you for clearing the path forward. We may all follow in your footsteps.

“But no one will ever fill your heels. I know you’re supposed to Rest In Peace, but first I have a funny feeling you are writing a note to The Almighty. And I am sure you will bag the exclusive interview.”

She signed the letter off, “Love, Meredith.”

The current “The View” hosts also made sure to pay tribute to Walters this week.

Joy Behar shared, “She very much defied sexism and defied ageism, she went right into the jaws of the lion there when she had to deal with people like Harry Reasoner.

“She was not just a friend to us, she was one of a kind and very important to the industry.”