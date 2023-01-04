The funeral for Stephen “tWitch” Boss is bringing his loved ones together.

On Wednesday, People reported that the “So You Think You Can Dance” and “Ellen DeGeneres Show” star is being laid to rest, three weeks after his death.

Boss died by suicide on Dec. 13 at age 40.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans,” his wife, Allison Holker, said in a statement announcing the sad news.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she added. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honour his memory.”

According to People, his family is memorializing him with a small funeral.

Boss first gained fame as a contestant on MTV’s “The Wade Robinson Project”, and went on to compete on “SYTYCD” in 2008.

In 2014, he joined “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” as a guest DJ before becoming a permanent part of the show and rising to co-executive producer in 2020.