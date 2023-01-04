Emily Ratajkowski is starting off the new year by looking back to the past.

On Wedenesday, the model and actress took to Instagram to share a pair of vintage pics from her teen years.

In one, she’s sitting on a floor while someone wearing a Black Sabbath t-shirt sits on a sofa, fondling her hair, while another features her posing with a group of long-haired teenage boys.

In the caption, she wrote, “‘cause I’m just a teenage dirtbag baby 🎶.”

That caption, as Wheatus fans already know, is a lyric from the band’s 2000 hit “Teenage Dirtbag”, the first single off their eponymous album.

Since its release more than 20 years ago, “Teenage Dirtbag” has become something of a cult classic, covered by an eclectic array of artists ranging from Phoebe Bridgers to Ruston Kelly to, believe it or not, One Direction.