Emmy Award winner Michelle Williams, a mother of three, got candid and spoke about balancing life as a working mother.

“It’s amazing because we all do it. That’s how every human gets here, is a woman giving of herself,” Williams told the PEOPLE magazine.

“[Babies] have to arrive, and they have to be sustained, all of it. So I’m continuously searching because balance isn’t a stable place. Balance means that you’re always adjusting,” “The Fablemans” actress added.

Williams is a mother to a 17-year-old daughter Matilda, whom she shares with late actor Heath Ledger. She also has a two-year-old son Hart with director Kail. The couple welcomed their second baby in November 2022.

When talking about managing her profession and family life, Williams said:

“My heart obviously belongs to my children; they tug at it the most. But I really want to be able to have both. And I think that it requires deep thought and learning and the support of other women to figure out how to get through it.”