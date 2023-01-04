The sharpest-shooting superhero of Starling City is making a comeback, with The CW confirming that Stephen Amell will be reprising the role of Oliver Queen/Green Arrow in the upcoming final season of “The Flash”.

“As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen,” said Eric Wallace, producer of “The Flash”, in a statement to TheWrap.

“After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen on his heroic path. That’s why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver’s return in the final season of ‘The Flash’,” Wallace continued.

“The result is an epic-yet-emotional episode we hope Arrowverse fans will enjoy,” he added. “It’s all to say ‘thank you’ to everyone for watching and supporting our show throughout nine wonderful years. We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to see Grant [Gustin] and Stephen saving the world together again. And yes, there will be thrills, chills and tears.”

Amell took to Twitter to confirm his return to the Arrowverse. “Of course I’m coming back,” he wrote, accompanying a a GIF of his character hugging Gustin’s Flash.

As TheWrap pointed out, Amell will be joining previously announced actors David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale and Sendhil Ramamurthy, who’ll be appearing in the final season of “The Flash” to reprise their roles as John Diggle/Spartan, Wally West/Kid Flash and Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork, respectively.

As for how Oliver Queen manages a return, given that the character met his demise in the series finale of “Arrow”, fans will have to tune in to find out.

The ninth and final season of “The Flash” debuts on Wednesday, Feb. 8.