Snoop Dogg reveals Dionne Warwick took him and Tupac to task over their lyrics.

The rapper recounted an intervention the singer staged where she called over Tupac, Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight, and himself to her place during CNN’s “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over” documentary.

The trio were so intimidated by her, they arrived at 7a.m. She had demanded they called her a “b–ch” to her face.

“You guys are all going to grow up,” Snoop claimed she said, via Huffpost. “You’re going to have families. You’re going to have children. You’re going to have little girls, and one day that little girl is going to look at you and say, ‘Daddy, did you really say that? Is that really you?’ What are you going to say?”

At the time, the artists frequently used words like “b–ch” and “ho” to refer to women in their music, which Warwick argued could’ve been done in a better way.

In the documentary she said, “these kids are expressing themselves,” which is their right but there was a proper “way to do it.”

Rather than be insulted by her chastising, Snoop was grateful.

“She was checking me at a time when I thought I couldn’t be checked,” he explained. “We were the most gangsta as you could be, but that day at Dionne Warwick’s house, I believe we got out-gangstered that day.”

Dedicating a message to her directly, he added, “Dionne, I hope I became the jewel that you saw when I was the little, dirty rock that was in your house. I hope I’m making you proud.”