Back in May, plastic surgeon Dr. Lenny Hochstein filed for divorce from wife Lisa Hochstein, a member of the cast of “The Real Housewives of Miami”.

Since then, the estranged spouses have taken every opportunity to trash-talk each other, a tradition that Lenny continued when replying to a comment on social media.

“Lisa treated me like her servant,” he wrote of his soon-to-be ex-wife.

READ MORE: Lisa Hochstein Shares Footage Of The Moment She Confronted Estranged Husband Lenny And His Girlfriend At A Nightclub

“She refused to help me with the smallest requests, yelled at me on a weekly if not daily basis, established a life completely away from me, stayed out partying when I was home, criticized everything I did (except working hard), shoved her friends who I disliked down my throat, embarrassed me in public in front of my friends and refused to do anything with me,” he continued.

“When I told her how I felt she laughed at me and one of the guys she’s dating has been to our home, has vacationed with us and has had a ‘friendly’ relationship with her for 7 years, but I’m the bad guy?” he added.

READ MORE: Lisa Hochstein Shares Footage Of The Moment She Confronted Estranged Husband Lenny And His Girlfriend At A Nightclub

“I tried to sacrifice my life for the sake of our children for years but ultimately the abuse became too much,” he concluded. “You think you know the real Lisa?”

Meanwhile, Lisa has had plenty to say about Lenny, and kiboshed any chance of a reconciliation during a recent interview with People.

“I could never go back,” she declared. “He’s done so many horrible things to me — too much has been said and too much has been done — that any chance of a reconciling is gone in my mind. I have no hopes of getting back together. That ship has sailed.”

READ MORE: Lisa Hochstein Denies Husband Lenny’s Claim She Brought Two Men To Halloween Party

Describing their ongoing divorce as “an ongoing battle,” she added, “It’s been really ugly and really nasty. And unfortunately, the press has gotten hold of so many of these motions so we haven’t been able to keep things private. It’s just humiliating.”