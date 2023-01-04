Despite receiving generally positive reviews, Disney+ series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” generated controversy for a lighthearted scene in which the Hulked-up version of Tatiana Maslany’s character, Jennifer Walters, celebrates a courtroom victory by twerking with her client, Megan Thee Stallion.

Seeing She Hulk and Megan Thee Stallion twerking is one of the things I never thought I'd see but it was definitely amazing! pic.twitter.com/G7jedYjxBV — Carlos (@ScarletWitussy) September 1, 2022

While some complained that the scene was inappropriate in a Marvel project, Marvel writer Dan Slott — whose many comic credits include a decade writing “The Amazing Spider-Man” — offered a different take.

“People upset over She-Hulk twerking for fun with a celebrity that *she* liked… …somehow have NO problem with Tony Stark having a stripper pole in his private jet in ‘IRON MAN 1’– with women Tony Stark was paying to dance for *his* pleasure. Spare me this newfound outrage,” Slott wrote, offering screenshots from the “Iron Man” scene.

People upset over #SheHulk twerking for fun with a celebrity that *she* liked… …somehow have NO problem with Tony Stark having a stripper pole in his private jet in IRON MAN 1– with women Tony Stark was paying to dance for *his* pleasure. Spare me this newfound outrage. pic.twitter.com/JDowsRXY7C — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) January 2, 2023

In a subsequent tweet, Slott detailed the difference between the two examples.

“In one the female characters had agency and were doing it to have fun for themselves. In the other they were being paid to service a man’s wants/desires,” he explained.