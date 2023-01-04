Winston Duke dropped by Wednesday’s edition “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, where the topic turned to fashion.

As the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star explained, he’s experienced some surprising feedback after making his runway modelling debut at the recent Savage x Fenty fashion show.

At one point, Duke was asked if he planned to do any more modelling after his Fenty experience. “No, but I’ve now been crowned the face of the plus-sized modelling movement,” he said with a laugh, as reported by People.

READ MORE: Rihanna Takes To The Stage In Sensual Trailer For ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4’

“I had no idea, apparently I’m plus-sized,” Duke continued.

“So I’ve been running around telling people to watch how they talk to me because I’m the ambassador for plus-size modelling now — unofficial ambassador,” he quipped.

Meanwhile, Duke admitted he received similar feedback for his recent photo shoot for his Esquire cover story.

“There were all the tweets saying, ‘We’re so glad’ — I was like, the cover for Esquire magazine recently — and they’re like, ‘It’s so good to see a plus-sized man be dressed really well,'” Duke said.

“And I’m like, ‘I’m plus-sized?'” he joked. “So I’ve just been going with it. I’m a plus-sized guy. I’ll take it!”