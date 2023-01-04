Ashley Olsen and longtime boyfriend Louis Eisner have tied the knot.

According to a report from Page Six, the ceremony was so intimate and secretive that news of the nuptials is only now emerging, a week later.

READ MORE: Ashley Olsen Steps Out For Date Night With Boyfriend Louis Eisner: Pic!

The former “Full House” star and Eisner, an artist, were reportedly wed on Dec. 28 in what’s being described as “a hush-hush ceremony” that took place in a private home in Bel-Air.

The guest list consisted of just “a few dozen guests,” and while details about the ceremony are sparse, an “insider” told Page Six that “it went late with 50 people or so total.”

Olsen and Eisner have been dating since 2017, and have been intensely private about their relationship.

READ MORE: Ashley Olsen Finally Makes Red Carpet Debut With Longtime Boyfriend Louis Eisner

In fact, Page Six noted, the two have only appeared together on a red carpet once during the entirety of their five-year-plus relationship, at a September 2022 event honouring Young Eisner Scholars, a nonprofit founded by Eisner’s dad, former David Geffen Company president Eric Eisner.