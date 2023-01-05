Prince Harry has insisted “the ball is in their court” when it comes to reconciling with the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex sat down with ITV News’ Tom Bradby, whom he’s known for more than 20 years, for a new interview ahead of the release of his tell-all memoir Spare on Jan. 10.

In the latest teaser clip before the full chat airs on Sunday, Harry told Bradby: “I don’t know how staying silent is ever going to make things better.”

Bradby questioned Harry: “Wouldn’t your brother [Prince William] say to you, ‘Harry, how could you do this to me after everything? After everything we went through?’ Wouldn’t that be what he would say?”

The Duke replied: “He would probably say all sorts of different things.”

Bradby also addressed some of the criticism that Harry has faced for speaking publicly about the royals.

The journalist said: “Some people will say you have railed against invasions of your privacy all your life, but the accusation will be here are you invading the privacy of your most nearest and dearest without permission, that will be the accusation.”

Harry responded: “That will be the accusation from the people that don’t understand or don’t want to believe that my family have been briefing the press.”

Elsewhere in the clip, Harry, who stepped back as a senior royal alongside his wife Meghan Markle in March 2020, was asked whether he’d go to his father King Charles’ coronation on May 6 if he was invited.

“If you are invited to the coronation will you come?” Bradby questioned, to which Harry replied: “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”

Bradby then said, “Do you still believe in the monarchy?” as Harry insisted, “Yes.”

“Do you believe you will play a part in its future?” Bradby continued, as Harry admitted: “I don’t know.”

Harry, who also sat down with Anderson Cooper for an interview for CBS News’ “60 Minutes” that’s also set to air on Sunday, previously spoke about his relationship with his brother William in that tell-all “Harry & Meghan” Netflix documentary.

The Duke of Sussex claimed “it was terrifying” when William allegedly screamed and shouted at him during the “Sandringham Summit” meeting with Charles and the Queen regarding his and Meghan’s royal exit.

Harry also suggested the brothers previously had an agreement regarding press briefings and that it “was heartbreaking” that William had gone against that.

Tensions had already been running high within the royals after Harry and Meghan’s tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview that aired in March 2021.