Shania Twain is kicking off 2023 with a new single, and it impresses us much.

The Canadian country icon has just released the track “Giddy Up!” off of her highly anticipated new album Queen of Me, out next month.

The tune is an uptempo pop-country romp with an infectious chorus that finds Twain coining yet another unforgettable phrase. Check out the music video above, which sees Shania get down and dirty as a mechanic.

READ MORE: Shania Twain Feels ‘Bigger’ Than She Ever Has Ahead Of Her New Album: ‘It’s Like A Renaissance Period’

“The saying “’Let’s Go Girls!’ is such a wonderfully uplifting sentiment now, but it’s just something I said during the recording in the studio and I guess that’s the same for ‘Giddy Up!'” Twain says in a statement. “These lines come to me when I’m thinking about how to put a little ‘pep in my step.’ I want people to feel good when they hear the new album. I want to set a celebratory tone and ‘Giddy up!’ is a way to call to the audience and say, ‘Let’s get ready for some fun!'”

Shania Twain — Photo credit: Louie Banks

Queen of Me, Twain’s sixth original full-length album, is set to arrive Feb. 3, 2023 on Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records. It will be her first album since 2017.

Along with the new single, Twain has unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming album. In addition to the previously shared “Waking Up Dreaming”, “Not Just a Girl”, and “Last Day of Summer”, new track titles include “BEST Friend”, “Pretty Liar”, and “The Hardest Stone”, the last of which was produced by and features Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots.

Check out Queen of Me’s full tracklist below:

Giddy Up! Brand New Waking Up Dreaming BEST Friend Pretty Liar Inhale/Exhale AIR Last Day of Summer Queen of Me Got It Good Number One Not Just A Girl The Hardest Stone

READ MORE: Shania Twain Says Posing Topless At 57 Was ‘Liberating’: ‘So Unashamed Of My New Body’

Twain will embark on a global tour in support of Queen of Me this spring, marking her first time hitting the road in nearly five years. Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton, Lily Rose, Talk, and Tinelle Townes will be joining Shania on select dates throughout the tour.

Check out the tour dates below:

4/28 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena ^

4/29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena ^

5/02 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena ^

5/03 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena ^

5/05 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place ^

5/06 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place ^

5/09 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome ^

5/10 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome ^

5/12 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre ^

5/14 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre ^

5/16 Madison, WI Kohl Center #

5/17 St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center #

5/19 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena #

5/21 Denver, CO Ball Arena #

5/24 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre #

5/26 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre #

5/28 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl #

5/30 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion #

5/31 Thousand Palms, CA Acrisure Arena #

6/03 Tulsa, OK BOK Center +

6/04 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL +

6/07 Nashville, TN GEODIS Park +>

6/09 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

6/12 Halifax, NS Scotiabank Centre ~

6/14 Moncton, NB Avenir Centre ~

6/15 Moncton, NB Avenir Centre ~

6/17 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre ~

6/18 Montreal, QC Bell Centre ~

6/20 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre ^

6/21 London, ON Budweiser Gardens ^

6/23 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage ^

6/24 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage ^

6/27 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion &

6/28 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion &

6/30 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center &

7/01 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre &

7/03 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts &

7/06 Ottawa, ON Ottawa Bluesfest *

7/08 Syracuse, NY St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +

7/09 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center +

7/11 New York, NY Madison Square Garden +

7/13 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake +

7/15 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center +

7/19 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center =

7/21 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion =

7/22 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion =

7/24 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center =

9/14 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

9/16​ London, UK The O2

9/19 ​Dublin, IRE 3Arena

9/22 ​ Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro Arena

9/25 ​ Manchester, UK AO Arena

9/26 ​ Birmingham, UK ​ Utilita Arena Birmingham

9/28 Leeds, UK First Direct Arena

10/12 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center /

10/13 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena /

10/16 Knoxville, TN Thompson Boling Arena /

10/18 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena /

10/20 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center /

10/22 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena !

10/24 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre !

10/25 Montreal, QC Bell Centre !

10/27 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center /

10/28 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center /

10/31 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum /

11/02 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center /

11/03 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena /

11/05 Fargo, ND FARGODOME /

11/07 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre %

11/09 Saskatoon, SK Sasktel Centre %

11/11 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome %

11/12 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place %

11/14 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena %

* Non-Live Nation Date

Support Key

^ Lindsay Ell

# Hailey Whitters

+ Breland

> Kelsea Ballerini

~ Robyn Ottolini

& Priscilla Block

= Mickey Guyton

/ Lily Rose

! Talk

% Tenille Townes