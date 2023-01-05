Click to share this via email

Dua Lipa is forging a closer relationship with Toronto artist and poet Mustafa.

The “Cold Heart” singer was spotted grabbing coffee with the critically acclaimed Canadian artist while leaving a yoga class in Notting Hill, West London.

Dua Lipa & Mustafa in West London — Raw Image LTD/MEGA

The friends dressed casually with Lipa sporting a baggy lime green fleece zip-up with some loose black sweats. Mustafa, real name Mustafa Ahmed, rocked a dark green hoodie with baggy black jeans.

Dua Lipa & Mustafa in West London — Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Dua Lipa & Mustafa in West London — Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Lipa has recently garnered public attention for her reported romantic relationship with American rapper Jack Harlow despite spending most of the holiday season in London with family and friends, including Mustafa.

The pop sensation posted photos of herself at a holiday party on Christmas day with Omar Apollo, Tyrell Hampton, Mustafa and her family.

Dua Lipa celebrates Christmas with Omar Apollo, Mustafa the Poet, Tyrell Hampton and family.🎄❤️ pic.twitter.com/RPyNfA5KhJ — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) December 25, 2022

The starlet posted the picture to her story with the caption “xmas gang.”

The two musicians also appeared to bond at a New Year’s Eve party in a photo posted on Mustafa’s Instagram story.

After turning heads with his well-received debut project When Smoke Rises in 2021, Mustafa is expected to release first proper full-length album this year. Meanwhile, Lipa fans are eagerly awaiting the singer’s third album, the follow up to 2020’s Future Nostalgia.