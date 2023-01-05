The man charged with murdering Migos rapper Takeoff during a fatal shooting in November has been released on a US$1 million bond.

According to court records, the suspected culprit, Patrick Xavier Clark, was released from the Harris County jail on Tuesday.

Clark, 33, was arrested on Dec. 1 on a murder charge. Letitia Quinones, his attorney, has said Clark has a “valid and meritorious claim for self-defence.”

Takeoff, 28, was shot in the head during a “lucrative game of dice” as more than 30 people left a private party at a bowling center on November 1. Houston investigators have said that Takeoff was not “actively involved” and was “an innocent bystander.”

Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was the youngest member of Migos. The Grammy-nominated trio also featured Takeoff’s uncle Offset and his cousin Quavo.

Clark is scheduled to appear in court again on March 9 and is under house arrest. He must wear a GPS tracking device and avoid contact with anyone involved in the shooting investigation.