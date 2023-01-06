Click to share this via email

Shania Twain, Drake, Dolly Parton and more drop new music today!

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – January 5th, 2023

Shania Twain – “Giddy Up!”

Popcann & Drake – “We Caa Done”

Cheat Codes, Dolly Parton – “Bets On Us”

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Celeigh Cardinal – “Wrong Love“, Preston Pablo – “AY AY AY”, Tiesto – “Lay Low”, Elle King – “Tulsa”, Sigala & MNEK – “Radio”, Ice Spice – “In Ha Mood”, Ally Brooke – “High Expectations”, Ice Spice – “In Ha Mood”.

Keep On Your Radar:

Måneskin – RUSH! (ALBUM)

Måneskin’s new body of work RUSH! is set for release on January 20th, 2023.

Sam Smith – Gloria (ALBUM)

Sam Smith’s new album GLORIA is set for release on January 27, 2023.

Ava Max – Diamonds & Dancefloors (ALBUM)

Ava Max’s Diamonds & Dancefloors comes out on January 27, 2023. It will include the hit single “Maybe You’re The Problem”.

Shania Twain – Queen Of Me (ALBUM)

The queen of country music is back and better than ever, with her new album Queen Of Me set for release on February 3, 2023.

Ellie Goulding – Higher Than Heaven (ALBUM)

Ellie Goulding makes her return with her new album Higher Than Heaven out on Feb 3, 2023.

Raye – My 21st Century Blues (ALBUM)

Raye’s first album as an independent artist is set for release on Feb 3, 2022.

Paramore – This Is Why (ALBUM)

Paramore’s This Is Why album I set for release on Feb 10, 2023.

Adam Lambert – High Drama (ALBUM)

Adam Lambert’s upcoming new album, High Drama is set for release on February 24, 2023.

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (ALBUM)

Miley Cyrus makes her grand return with her new album, Endless Summer Vacation out on March 10, 2023.

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (ALBUM)

Lana Del Rey’s latest album, Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd has a March 10, 2023 release date.