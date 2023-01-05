Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is awake in Cincinnati hospital and “has shown remarkable improvement.”

Deadline reports that Hamlin asked the doctor-in-charge if the Bills won the match. The football star shockingly entered cardiac arrest three days ago during the first quarter of Monday night’s Bills game against the host Cincinnati Bengals.

At a press conference, Dr. Timothy Pritts noted that Hamlin communicated through writing. “We are in the situation where we wanted to allow him to gradually wake up as the rest of his body was healing, and last night he was able to emerge and follow commands and even ask who had won the game,” Pritts said, reported Deadline.

“When he asked, ‘Did we win?,’ the answer is, yes, you know, Damar, you won — you’ve won the game of life, and that’s probably the important thing out of this. And we really need to keep him in the center of everything else that’s going on, and we really want to ensure a good outcome for him.”

Earlier, Hamlin’s agent Rob Butler told CNN that he was in the hospital “holding hands with his family.”

Damar Hamlin is awake and has been holding hands with family in the hospital, his agent tells CNN. — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) January 5, 2023

Teammates showed their support on social media.

“Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you God,” Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam, tweeted Thursday morning.

Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3! — Kaiir Elam (@kaiirelam5) January 5, 2023

The Bills released a statement regarding the positive improvements that Hamlin has shown over the last few days.

“While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”

The athlete suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The medical team spent more than 10 minutes resuscitating the player.

On Wednesday, Damar Hamlin’s father, Mario Hamlin, spoke with the team on a Zoom call to share that his son is making progress.