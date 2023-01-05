Prince Harry reveals that a then-Prince Charles made a plea with his two sons after his father Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021.

Harry returned to the U.K. to walk behind Philip’s coffin alongside his family members after his grandfather’s death at age 99 on April 9.

Harry reveals a private conversation he had with his father Charles and brother Prince William in his new memoir Spare, which is out Jan. 10.

Philip’s funeral took place as tensions had already been running high within the royals after Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview that aired in March 2021.

In an excerpt from the book published by the Guardian, Harry writes that Charles stood between his sons “looking up at our flushed faces.”

The Duke of Sussex quotes his father as saying, “Please, boys. Don’t make my final years a misery.”

Harry also claims William physically attacked him in 2019 in his book, according to the excerpt.

Harry claims the argument took place after William called Meghan “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive,” something Harry called a “parrot[ing of] the press narrative” about his wife.