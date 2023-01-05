Prince Harry and Prince William didn’t want their father Charles marrying Camilla at first.

The boys lost their mother, Princess Diana, when they were ages 15 and 12. She tragically died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.

Diana and Charles were married from 1981-1996, before the now-King tied the knot with Camilla in 2005.

Diana famously referred to Camilla as the third person in her marriage to Charles. So, it’s understandable that William and Harry weren’t so sure of her at the start.

According to the MailOnline, Harry speaks about meeting Camilla in his new memoir Spare, which is set to be released on Jan. 10.

Harry allegedly insists that he and his brother wouldn’t stand in the way of Charles and Camilla’s relationship, but didn’t want him marrying her, calling her the “Other Woman.”

Harry describes meeting the now-Queen Consort for the first time as like an “injection.”

He writes, “Close your eyes and you won’t even feel it.”

Harry goes on, “I remember wondering… if she would be cruel to me; if she would be like all the wicked stepmothers in the stories,” admitting he and William “begged” Charles not to walk down the aisle with her.

Elsewhere in the book, the Duke of Sussex admits Charles pleaded with him and William, “Please, boys. Don’t make my final years a misery,” as the family attended Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021.

Tensions had already been running high within the royals at that time after Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview that aired in March 2021.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since spoken out in their bombshell Netflix documentary, as well as Harry discussing life in the royals in multiple TV interviews.