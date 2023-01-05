The icons are coming together.

The musical legends Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry are merging their talented abilities on the upcoming release of the new single “Gonna Be You” for the Paramount Pictures film “80 For Brady.”

The song was written by the Oscar, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning songwriter Diane Warren and will be released on Jan. 20.

In a recent press statement, Warren explained her inspiration behind the exciting new release and its parallels with the film.

“When I wrote “Gonna Be You” for “80 For Brady,” I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women’s deep friendship. Since 80 was in the title I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the 80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?!!!!”

“Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!! I’m honored to have Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry on this song!! ‘Gonna Be You’ is that song you want to sing along to with all your good friends!!!”

The musical collaboration between the six women follows the theme of “80 For Brady,” a true story that follows the friendship of four women who take an adventurous trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play.

The film stars Academy Award nominee Lily Tomlin, Academy Award Winners Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field and Tom Brady, who also produced the movie.