Nicole Kidman is all set to be in “LIONESS.”

The Academy Award winner has joined the cast of Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Paramount+ series “LIONESS”. Kidman will also executive produce the show.

Based on a real-life CIA program, “LIONESS” follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a passionate but rough-around-the-edges young Marine chosen to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to aid in the internal destruction of a terrorist group.

Kidman will feature as Kaitlyn Meade, who is described as “the CIA’s Senior Supervisor who has had a long career of playing the politics game.”

Zoe Saldaña will play Joe, Lioness’ station chief in charge of training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives.

.@Laysladeo will star opposite @ZoeSaldana in the upcoming #ParamountPlus Original Series LIONESS from @Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan. Saldaña will also serve as executive producer alongside Nicole Kidman and her production company, Blossom Films. pic.twitter.com/IPjoBVkeKG — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) March 18, 2022

“LIONESS” will also star series regulars Jill Wagner, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Hannah Love Lanier, Stephanie Nur and Jonah Wharton.

Kidman will serve as executive producer along with Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone and John Hillcoat.

“LIONESS” adds to Sheridan growing oeuvre of Paramount+ productions, which includes “Yellowstone”, its prequel series “1923”, the Sylvester Stallone-led dramedy “Tulsa King”, the upcoming second season of “Mayor of Kingstown” and upcoming series “Land Man” and “Bass Reeves”.