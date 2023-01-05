Prince Harry does not hold back in his tell-all new memoir Spare.

The Duke of Sussex recalls taking cocaine for the first time at age 17 during a hunting weekend, according to the Daily Mail.

In the book, which has been released in Spain but isn’t out in the U.K. until Jan. 10, Harry explains how an unnamed member of the Royal Household staff took him into an office during the Queen’s Golden Jubilee in 2002 after a reporter asked the Palace about his alleged drug-taking habits.

He says he lied to the person in question, writing of taking the drug: “It wasn’t much fun, and it didn’t make me feel particularly happy the way the others seemed to, but it did make me feel different, and that was my main goal. To feel. To be different,” the Mail reports.

The Duke, who stepped back as a senior member of the royals alongside Meghan Markle in March 2020, admits he was a “17-year-old willing to try almost anything that would upset the established order,” adding that he smoked cigarettes and cannabis, as well.

Elsewhere in the memoir, Harry also talks about losing his virginity to an unnamed older woman at age 17.

He remembers one of the royals’ bodyguards Marko paying him a visit in 2001 while he was still a student at Eton College in Windsor.

Harry thought Marko was holding the meeting to ask him about the one-night stand at the time, but it was actually because Charles’ press office had been told by a newspaper that they had evidence of him taking drugs, which he calls “all lies.”

The Duke writes, “I suspected he was referring to my recent loss of virginity, a humiliating episode with an older woman who liked macho horses and who treated me like a young stallion,” according to the Mail.

“I mounted her quickly, after which she spanked my ass and sent me away. One of my many mistakes was letting it happen in a field, just behind a very busy pub. No doubt someone had seen us.”