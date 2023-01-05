Click to share this via email

The Weeknd performs onstage at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, CA

The Weeknd has made music history yet again.

The Canadian’s 2019 hit single “Blinding Lights” has accumulated 3.335 billion streams on Spotify, making it the most-streamed song on the entire platform, according to the music-streaming service.

Per Forbes, the song swept past Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You”, which previously held the record with 3.333 billion streams.

This milestone isn’t the first time “Blinding Lights” has broken records. In 2020, the addictive pop song earned a Guinness World Record for the best-selling digital song of that year.

He broke the record again in 2021 with the single “Save Your Tears”, which currently holds the top spot.

Is There Someone Else? Video drops on the 1 year anniversary of Dawn Fm … back at it 📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/fvo2Tiqj8c — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 4, 2023

The Weeknd is planning to drop a music video for his single “Is There Someone Else?” on Jan. 7 to commemorate the anniversary of his album “Dawn FM.”