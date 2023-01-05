Get ready for the bops.

Miley Cyrus announced that she’s releasing her eighth album, “Endless Summer Vacation”, on March 10.

The new announcement was dropped with a teaser video that features the trailblazing talent reciting what sounds like new lyrics over a beachy synth as various images of water and palm trees splash across the screen.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus Announces New Single ‘Flowers’, Rocks Out With Dolly Parton During NYE Special

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation — Brianna Capozzi/Columbia

The album cover, photographed by Brianna Capozzi, is also a striking showstopper, featuring Cyrus looking as magnetic as ever as she hangs from a crowbar in a slick black one-piece bathing suit with a cut that bares the right side of her midriff. Paired with the ensemble are elegant black heels and a pair of black shades covering her eyes.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus Says Her New Year’s Resolution Is To ‘Listen To Others’

Miley already announced the release of the first single off the album, titled “Flowers,” to an online uproar from fans during her NBC live special, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.”

“Flowers” already has a teaser video out for itself and is set to be available for streaming on Jan. 13.

The first teaser shows Cyrus confidently strutting through a hillside in a seriously shimmery gold two-piece ensemble with another pair of shades.

Fans can pre-order and pre-save the new album here.