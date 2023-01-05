Get ready for Sam Smith’s 2023 Summer tour.

The Grammy-winning artist will be coming to North American arenas as the singer has announced the details of their 2023 tour ahead of the release of their forthcoming album GLORIA.

READ MORE: Sam Smith’s Fans School Haters Who Body-Shamed The Singer

Toronto’s Jessie Reyez, who also features on GLORIA, is Smith’s special guest for the tour and will be seen performing with them. This is Smith’s first North American run since 2018.

The 27-city outing will kick off on July 25 at FTX Arena in Miami, FL and include shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (Aug. 8) and the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA (Aug. 31).

The Grammy-nominated track “Unholy” featuring Kim Petras, who spent three weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and four weeks atop the UK Official Singles Chart, is featured on Sam’s fourth studio album, GLORIA, which is scheduled for release on Jan. 27.

In addition to a Golden Globe and an Academy Award, Smith has won four Grammy Awards, three Brit Awards and three Billboard Music Awards, among others.

See Sam Smith’s 2023 tour dates below:

07/25 Miami, FL – FTX Arena

07/26 Orlando, FL – Amway Center

07/28 Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

07/29 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

08/01 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

08/02 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

08/04 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena *

08/05 Boston, MA – TD Garden

08/08 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

08/11 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

08/12 Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

08/15 Chicago, IL – United Center

08/16 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

08/18 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

08/19 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

08/22 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

08/23 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

08/25 Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

08/27 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

08/28 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

08/31 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

09/03 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

09/05 Austin, TX – Moody Center

09/07 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

09/08 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

09/12 Monterrey, MX – Arena Monterrey

09/14 Cuidad de Mexico, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

* without Jessie Reyez