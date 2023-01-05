Get ready for Sam Smith’s 2023 Summer tour.
The Grammy-winning artist will be coming to North American arenas as the singer has announced the details of their 2023 tour ahead of the release of their forthcoming album GLORIA.
Toronto’s Jessie Reyez, who also features on GLORIA, is Smith’s special guest for the tour and will be seen performing with them. This is Smith’s first North American run since 2018.
The 27-city outing will kick off on July 25 at FTX Arena in Miami, FL and include shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (Aug. 8) and the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA (Aug. 31).
The Grammy-nominated track “Unholy” featuring Kim Petras, who spent three weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and four weeks atop the UK Official Singles Chart, is featured on Sam’s fourth studio album, GLORIA, which is scheduled for release on Jan. 27.
In addition to a Golden Globe and an Academy Award, Smith has won four Grammy Awards, three Brit Awards and three Billboard Music Awards, among others.
See Sam Smith’s 2023 tour dates below:
07/25 Miami, FL – FTX Arena
07/26 Orlando, FL – Amway Center
07/28 Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
07/29 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
08/01 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
08/02 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
08/04 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena *
08/05 Boston, MA – TD Garden
08/08 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
08/11 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
08/12 Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
08/15 Chicago, IL – United Center
08/16 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
08/18 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
08/19 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
08/22 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
08/23 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
08/25 Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
08/27 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
08/28 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
08/31 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
09/03 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
09/05 Austin, TX – Moody Center
09/07 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
09/08 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
09/12 Monterrey, MX – Arena Monterrey
09/14 Cuidad de Mexico, MX – Palacio de los Deportes
* without Jessie Reyez