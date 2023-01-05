Nicholas Hoult has had enough of working for Dracula in the new trailer for “Renfield”.

Hoult stars as Dracula’s henchman, Renfield, who “wonders what life would be like without serving his dark master” in the newly-released teaser.

Nicolas Cage takes on the role of Dracula, who turns up at the end of Hoult’s therapy session at the end of the teaser in all his glory to devour some more victims.

Renfield says at the start of the clip, “I need to get out of a toxic relationship,” before turning to those in the group session for support, unbeknownst to them who he was really talking about.

“I just want a normal life again,” Hoult says as Dracula barks his orders.

At one point in the teaser, Hoult uses his superpowers to fight some robbers with guns in a bar.

Cop Rebecca Quincy, played by Awkwafina, asks following the brawl: “Did I see you cut a guy with a decorative serving platter?” as Renfield replies, “It’s all in the wrist.”

Jenna Kanell, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Ben Schwartz and William Ragsdale also star in the eagerly anticipated flick.

“Renfield” hits theatres April 14.