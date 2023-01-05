“Avatar: The Way of Water” continues to rule the box office and has exceeded $1.5 billion globally. Additionally, it is currently the 10th most successful film in history.

The 2009 sequel to “Avatar” has surpassed both “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Furious 7” to rank as the 10th highest-grossing film of all time.

The film is expected to exceed “The Avengers” (2012), which had a lifetime global gross of $1.521 billion, to become the ninth-highest-grossing movie.

“Avatar: The Way of Water,” another box office success from director James Cameron, starts up several years after the events of the first movie.

The RDA, Col. Quaritch (Stephen Lang), who has returned in a brand-new Na’vi body and the Sullys, including Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana)’s biological and adopted children, have been hunting them through the forests of Pandora. The family seeks refuge with the Metkayina, a Na’vi tribe that has adapted to life by the sea.