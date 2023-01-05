Simon Cowell once turned down his own talk show gig.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge claimed that despite being one of the most well-known on-screen talent show judges in the world, he “couldn’t do it” when it came to presenting.

“I got to the point where they built the set and I started to get anxious and then really stressed out, and I just walked out the meeting,” Cowell told E! News.

“I just said I literally couldn’t do this. I just couldn’t talk to people all day long. I’m not very good at talking,” Cowell added.

As a judge on television music and talent shows, Cowell frequently makes frank and contentious remarks, about the singers competing.

Cowell was listed among the top 100 most influential persons in the world by Time in 2004 and 2010.

Cowell got the BAFTA Special Award at the 2010 British Academy Television Awards for his “outstanding contribution to the entertainment industry and for his development of new talent.”