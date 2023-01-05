Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Noah Schnapp is coming out on TikTok.

The “Stranger Things” star revealed his sexuality with a cheeky video on social media.

He captioned the video, “I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought”.

READ MORE: Noah Schnapp Teases His Character’s Importance In Final Season Of ‘Stranger Things’

@noahschnapp I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought ♬ original sound – princessazula0

The caption was in reference to his character from the Netflix show, Will Byers, whom the show revealed in season 4 was gay.

In the video, Schnapp lipsynced to a TikTok voice trend that said, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious.”

READ MORE: Noah Schnapp Called Out Shawn Mendes For Not Following Him Back On Instagram: ‘He Has A Beef With Me’

He wrote on the video itself, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know'”.

Fans were supportive on the platform with Netflix’s official account adding hearts, “❤️❤️❤️” and musicians Jedward writing, “Slaying King 🌈”.