Noah Schnapp is coming out on TikTok.
The “Stranger Things” star revealed his sexuality with a cheeky video on social media.
He captioned the video, “I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought”.
READ MORE: Noah Schnapp Teases His Character’s Importance In Final Season Of ‘Stranger Things’
@noahschnapp
I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought
The caption was in reference to his character from the Netflix show, Will Byers, whom the show revealed in season 4 was gay.
In the video, Schnapp lipsynced to a TikTok voice trend that said, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious.”
READ MORE: Noah Schnapp Called Out Shawn Mendes For Not Following Him Back On Instagram: ‘He Has A Beef With Me’
He wrote on the video itself, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know'”.
Fans were supportive on the platform with Netflix’s official account adding hearts, “❤️❤️❤️” and musicians Jedward writing, “Slaying King 🌈”.