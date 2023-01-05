Excerpts from Prince Harry’s memoir Spare have taken over the Internet.

From family feuds to cheeky details, Prince Harry has left no stone unturned to ensure everyone gets a copy of his memoir.

Page Six reports that Harry has revealed in the memoir that his “todger” was frostbitten following a March 2011 expedition to the North Pole. Harry says he was still recovering from the 200-mile Arctic charity walk — Walking with the Wounded – while he attended his brother Prince William’s wedding. Prince William married Kate Middleton in April 2011.

“Pa was very interested, and sympathetic about the discomfort of my frost nipped ears and cheeks… While the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn’t. It was becoming more of an issue by the day,” he writes.

Throughout Thursday, excerpts from Prince Harry’s memoir have regaled the Internet. However, several readers criticized the Duke of Sussex for his complaints, leading to the hashtag #ShutUpHarry to trend on Twitter.

Prince Harry has opened up about his strained relationship with his father King Charles, brother Prince William (whom he identified as his ‘arch-nemesis’) and sister-in-law Kate Middleton. He also shared details of his relationship with his wife Meghan Markle.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is all set to make an exclusive appearance on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert for his memoir Spare.