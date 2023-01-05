Billie Eilish may be the biggest “Office” fan ever.

The singer dropped by the “Office Ladies” podcast to share her love for the show and how much it’s influenced her life.

“It’s playing only on my phone. I don’t watch it on anything else. It’s playing on my phone at all times. When I’m in the shower, I can’t have any silence guys, I have it sitting outside the shower,” she explained, even confessing to watching it over 30 times. “When I’m getting dressed, when I’m eating food, when I put on makeup, when I do my hair…I was rearranging my closet a couple of months ago and it was just in my pocket. I couldn’t even see it. It was just in my pocket and the audio was playing and it’s like I listen to it like it’s a podcast. Also because I’ve seen it so many times, I have it all memorized, like all the lines memorized and all the visuals memorized.”

Eilish’s love for the show even extended into her work, where she and her brother Finneas famously mixed actual audio from the show into “My Strange Addiction” – which started out as a joke.

“Finneas, my brother, had written this song called ‘My Strange Addiction’ and he played it for me. He had this beat to it that was so goofy. And I was like, ‘Dude, this reminds me of the song that they dance to [on ‘The Office’], The Scarn,’” she recalled. “I played the scene, and it was giving me that same feeling of dumb, but kind of groovy as sh*t. We jokingly, truly, truly, truly jokingly, ripped the audio and put it in the song, and there was not any reality that it would work or be okay.”

Surprisingly, their label actually asked the television network for them and came back with good news.

“But we thought it was so funny and we sent it to the label and we were like, ‘Dude, can you just ask somebody [At NBC]? There’s no way they’re going to give us the rights to this at all. No way.’ And they were like, ‘Yeah, absolutely, they’re not. But we’ll ask.’ Truly. And here we are,” she added.

Billie Eilish, Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer – Photo: Office Ladies

“The Office” was so much part of the Grammy-winner’s childhood and growing up, that it accidentally taught her the wrong lesson at times.

“This last June, we were in Ireland. I’m in my hotel and I get flowers delivered to my room and it has a little letter on it. And it’s this really, really sweet letter and it says ‘from Bono.’ And I was like, ‘Why would Bono, who’s from Scranton…’” she recalled in a hilarious anecdote about how she thought a joke from the show was serious. “When Michael falls in love with Holly and he’s making her a mix, and frick, I blame John [Krasinski] for this! Because Jim comes in and Michael goes, ‘What’s the band from Scranton that made it big? Is that U2?’ And Jim goes,’Yes.’ And then he sits down. That’s all there is. There’s no pause. There’s no laugh.”

New episodes of “Office Ladies” come out weekly on Wednesdays.