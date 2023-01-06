Prince Harry discussed how he thought his late mother Princess Diana would react to his rift with his brother Prince William as he continued the controversial promo tour for his new book Spare.

In an interview with “Good Morning America” anchor Michael Strahan, Harry admitted, “I think she would be sad. I think she would be looking at it long term, to know that there are certain things that we need to go through, to be able to heal the relationship.

“I have felt the presence of my mum, more so in the last two years than I have in the last 30,” he added in the chat, which will air in full on Monday.

Prince Harry tells @michaelstrahan he thinks Princess Diana would be “sad” about his relationship with his brother Prince William now, in wide-ranging interview ahead of his memoir release. Watch @GMA Monday. https://t.co/me8QGyt663 pic.twitter.com/qYdY0169Hc — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 6, 2023

Harry did not hold back when writing his new book, which officially hits shelves Jan. 10 despite already being released in Spain.

In the memoir, the Duke of Sussex opened up about his attempt to find closure in the same tunnel his mother died in in Paris on August 31, 1997 when he was just 12 years old.

“The World Cup provided me with a driver, and on my first night in the City of Light I asked him if he knew the tunnel where my mother… The tunnel is called Pont de l’Alma, I told him,” he wrote, according to People.

Harry had attended the 2007 Rugby World Cup semifinal in Paris at the age of 23. After the driver confirmed the location, the royal requested the driver to speed down the tunnel at “sixty-five miles per hour.”

“The exact speed Mummy’s car had supposedly been driving, according to police, at the time of the crash. Not 120 miles per hour, as the press originally reported,” he explained.

Harry said he asked the driver to go through the tunnel a second time, but admitted: “It had been a very bad idea. I’d had plenty of bad ideas in my twenty-three years, but this one was uniquely ill-conceived. I’d told myself that I wanted closure, but I didn’t really. Deep down, I’d hoped to feel in that tunnel what I’d felt when JLP gave me the police files—disbelief. Doubt. Instead, that was the night all doubt fell away. I got the closure I was pretending to seek. I got it in spades. And now I’d never be able to get rid of it.” Elsewhere in the book, Harry accused William and Kate Middleton of encouraging him to wear that Nazi fancy dress party costume which sparked a scandal back in 2005.