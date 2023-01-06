North West looks the spitting image of her dad Kanye in a new TikTok clip.

The 9-year-old, who loves experimenting with special effects makeup, put her creative skills to good use in her latest post.

She donned makeup and face paint to recreate Kanye’s beard, and donned a black beanie hat, as well as drawing on thicker eyebrows and wearing a black hoodie.

As “Bound” by Asawa Ni Mae played in the background, Kim Kardashian moved around next to her eldest child while donning a pair of giant sunglasses.

Kim and Kanye tied the knot in 2014 in Florence, Italy, after three years of dating. They announced their split in February 2021.

The exes share four children; North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Kim has spoken pretty openly about her issues with co-parenting with Kanye amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the rapper.

The reality TV star recently told the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast, “I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids.”

She insisted that her kids are kept in the dark about Kanye’s behaviour, with him making numerous antisemitic remarks lately, as much as possible.

“In my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on, on the outside world,” Kardashian shared, getting notably choked up, and adding that she will “protect” her ex and do her best to keep her kids from hearing about his controversies, or about their disagreements and fights amid their split.

“I’m holding on by a thread, and I am so close to that not happening. But while it’s still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth,” she shared. “For as long as I can.”