Lisa Rinna has been keeping fans in suspense about whether or not she’ll be continuing as a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”, and she’s finally revealed that she’s decided to exit.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” Rinna said in a statement released to People.

“It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!” added Rinna.

Rinna, whose acting credits range include several seasons on “Melrose Place” and nearly 700 episodes of “Days of Our Lives”, first joined “RHOBH” in 2014, quickly becoming a fan favourite for her talent at stirring up drama with her co-stars.

According to Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, the same candour that made her so popular with viewers wasn’t always appreciated by the other women on the show.

“[Lisa] does her job. Her job is to show up on time, interact with the people on the show in an honest and authentic way,” Hamlin told People.

“Her hot button issue, I suppose, is injustice or when somebody else is not behaving honestly, she’ll call it out,” Hamlin added. “And that gets into a lot of trouble. But it also helps the show.”

Hamlin also came to Rinna’s defence over accusations of lying.

“I’ve known her for 30 years… She has never once, in all of that time, uttered an untruth. And something that wasn’t absolutely and honestly true,” he said.

“And yet she’s being accused of being a liar on the show,” he continued. “And I don’t pay much attention to that because I know she isn’t.”

Ultimately, Hamlin conceded that when it comes to a show like “RHOBH”, it’s impossible to please everyone. “There’s always going to be 50 per cent of the people who like you, 50 per cent of the people who hate you. I think the like-hate factor is much more — like 80 percent [of] people like Lisa, 20 percent don’t,” he explained.