Prince Harry is speaking further about that alleged fight he had with his brother Prince William over some comments he made about Meghan Markle.

In his tell-all new memoir Spare, which isn’t due to officially be released until Jan. 10 but is already available in Spain, Harry claimed William physically attacked him in 2019.

Harry stated the argument took place after William called Meghan “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive,” something Harry called a “parrot[ing of] the press narrative” about his wife.

He then spoke about the whole thing further while chatting to ITV News‘ Tom Bradby in a new interview, which is set to air in full on Sunday.

Harry recalled, “What was different here was this level of frustration… I talk about the red mist that I had for so many years, and I saw this red mist in him.

“He wanted me to hit him back, but I chose not to,” he insisted.

Bradby, who has known Harry for more than 20 years, also mentioned that in the book “there’s a fair amount of drugs — marijuana, magic mushrooms, cocaine… that’s going to surprise people” to which Harry responded: “But important to acknowledge.”

The Duke of Sussex added of his family, “I want reconciliation, but first there needs to be some accountability.”

He also said, “The truth, supposedly, at the moment is there’s only one side to this story… but there’s two sides to every story.”

In Harry’s book, he claimed during the alleged brawl between the brothers that he tried to calm William down by offering him a glass of water.

“Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this,” Harry wrote, according to The Guardian.

The excerpt continued, “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”