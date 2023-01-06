Mel Gibson is reportedly about to begin filming the long-awaited sequel to “The Passion of the Christ”.

According to “alternative” movie news site World of Reel, Gibson will begin production on the new film — “The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection” — sometime in late spring, with Jim Caviezel on board to reprise the role of Jesus.

As the site points out, Gibson has been developing the sequel for about a decade, having tapped “Braveheart” screenwriter Randall Wallace to write the script.

“Resurrection” will reportedly focus on the 24 hours of Jesus’ passion, and the three days between the crucifixion and ultimate resurrection.

“The Passion of the Christ”, which cost $30 million to make, brought in more than $612 million worldwide, making the film one of the most successful independent movies in history.