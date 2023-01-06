Bam Margera almost died after being rushed to hospital last month.

The former “Jackass” star spoke to Steve-O for the latest episode of his “Steve-O’s Wild Ride!” podcast, insisting: “We have a lot to talk about.”

Margera recalled, “I basically was pronounced dead on Elvis’ birthday, December 8th. I did not know that I had gnarly COVID. My body was shutting down, and I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes, and on the fourth one, I bit my tongue so hard, it was nearly falling off.

“It got so swollen and puffy, it wouldn’t fit in my mouth, and I was drinking the infected blood, which gave me pneumonia as well, so when the shaman took me to the hospital, I went in my fifth seizure, and I couldn’t breathe without a tube down my throat,” Margera went on.

The 43-year-old said he “blacked out” and didn’t realize the severity of the situation.

“I woke up five days later thinking I was there for a couple of hours,” he continued.

“They’re like, ‘Dude you’ve been here for nearly a week. We tried to take the tube out, and you weren’t breathing on your own.'”

In true Steve-O fashion, he got a joke in there despite the seriousness of the conversation, saying that he was worried Margera would ruin his tour if he did die.

He added, “The most important thing is that Bam’s not dead.”

After being discharged from hospital last month, Margera posted on Instagram: