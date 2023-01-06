A suspect is in police custody after allegedly breaking into the home in which Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell collaborated on some of their biggest hits.

People reports that the suspect was placed under arrest after allegedly burglarizing the home belonging to the parents of Eilish and her brother.

According to People, LAPD officers responded to a call in the Highland Park area of L.A. at approximately 9:15 p.m. local time Thursday evening.

READ MORE: Suspects Arrested In Connection With Burglary At Mariah Carey’s Home

The officers’ response was connected to an eyewitness report of a man who hopped over a fence to enter the backyard of the home, reportedly clad entirely in black while also wearing a black mask.

The home belongs to Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell, parents of the sibling musicians; it’s not known at this time whether anything was stolen from the residence.

Video footage of the arrest reportedly shows the suspect being handcuffed and restrained by several officers.