Damar Hamilton’s condition is continuing to improve.

According to a tweet from the Buffalo Bills, the 24-year-old football player is now breathing on his own, and has been able to speak with members of his family.

Hamlin has been under doctors’ care since suffering cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the Bills’ Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals, with the medical team spending more than 10 minutes attempting to resuscitate him.

READ MORE: Damar Hamlin Awake, Asks Doctor ‘Did We Win?’

“Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight,” reads a tweet issued by the Bills on Friday. “He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.”

Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

The latest news of Hamlin’s condition follows an earlier tweet indicating that he “has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.”

Meanwhile, the NFL announced on Thursday that the Bills-Bengals game, which was suspended following Hamlin’s collapse, has been cancelled.

The Bills will next take to the field on Sunday to face off against the New England Patriots.