Military figures and Taliban leaders continue to hit out at Prince Harry’s comments about serving for the British Army in Afghanistan in his new book Spare.

Harry served in the Army for 10 years and completed two tours of the country, one from 2007 to 2008 and the other from 2012 to 2013.

The Duke of Sussex, who retired from the Army in 2015, recalled killing 25 Taliban fighters in his memoir, something that has not gone down well with a lot of people.

Harry wrote in his book, according to the Telegraph, “My number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” describing Taliban insurgents as “chess pieces” taken off the board, instead of seeing them as “people.”

Retired British Army officer Colonel Richard Kemp, who took command of British forces in Afghanistan in 2003 before he retired in 2006, was among those criticizing Harry over the comments.

He told Sky News that Harry suggesting that the Army were trained to see their enemies as “less than human” was quite dangerous, saying the comments “were probably ill-judged for two reasons. One is his suggestion that he killed 25 people will have reincited those people who wish him harm.”

Kemp added: “The other problem I found with his comments was that he characterized the British Army basically as having trained him and other soldiers to see his enemy as less than human, just as chess pieces on a board to be swiped off, which is not the case. It’s the opposite of the case.”

He mentioned the remarks could “incite some people to attempt an attack on British soldiers anywhere in the world.”

Kemp added that Taliban fighters may now be “motivated to kill Harry” because of memories that might have been “resurrected” due to the book.

He continued: “Let’s hope they don’t succeed and I’m sure he’s got pretty good security, but that’s one problem.”

Senior Taliban leader Anas Haqqani tweeted: “Mr. Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans; they had families who were waiting for their return.

“Among the killers of Afghans, not many have your decency to reveal their conscience and confess to their war crimes,” he added.

2/3- The truth is what you’ve said; Our innocent people were chess pieces to your soldiers, military and political leaders. Still, you were defeated in that “game” of white & black "square". — Anas Haqqani(انس حقاني) (@AnasHaqqani313) January 6, 2023

3/3- I don't expect that the ICC will summon you or the human rights activists will condemn you, because they are deaf and blind for you. But hopefully these atrocities will be remembered in the history of humanity. — Anas Haqqani(انس حقاني) (@AnasHaqqani313) January 6, 2023

Even former Royal Marine Ben McBean, whom Harry served alongside in Afghanistan, got involved in the discussion.

He wrote on Twitter: “Love you #PrinceHarry but you need to shut up! Makes you wonder the people he’s hanging around with. If it was good people somebody by now would have told him to stop.”

Love you #PrinceHarry but you need to shut up! Makes you wonder the people he’s hanging around with. If it was good people somebody by now would have told him to stop. — Ben Mcbean (@benmcbean) January 5, 2023

Taliban commander Molavi Agha Gol also told the Daily Mail: “We are still here ruling but he has fled to his grandmother’s palace. He’s a big mouth loser who has been trying to get attention.”

He urged, “If he’s a real man and not a f**king loser, come to Afghanistan again.”