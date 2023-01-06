Things are heating up between Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon. A source tells ET that the pair are “excited about where things are headed” after vacationing together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico over the holidays.

“Ines took a bunch of time off from work during the holidays to celebrate with Brad and spend New Year’s Eve with him. They had a great time in Cabo just relaxing and having fun together,” the source shared.

The Babylon star is also loving how “chill” de Ramon is, with the source telling ET that the new couple is a “great match.”

“They’re a great match and have a good thing going. They have a lot in common and Brad likes how chill and low-key Ines is,” the source continued. “They’re excited about where things are headed.”

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon — Image: Backgrid

Last month, another source confirmed to ET that the 59-year-old actor is dating the 30-year-old jewelry industry exec.

“Brad and Ines recently started dating. Brad is enjoying spending time with Ines and getting to know her better,” one source said. “It is still new, but they are seeing where things go and like each other. They are having a good time together.”

While de Ramon is not totally a stranger to being in the spotlight, a separate source shared that she’s been “somewhat overwhelmed” at the attention she’s received since being photographed with the movie star.

