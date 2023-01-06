Shania Twain is looking back at surprise duet on her hits “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” and “You’re Still The One” with Harry Styles at Coachella last year as a career highlight.

The Canadian country superstar shared that insight during an appearance on NBC’s “Today”, revealing that that moment came from the friendship they formed after meeting him backstage during one of his early solo shows.

“He was just really on his way up when I first met him,” she said, describing the former One Direction member as “sweet.”

According to Twain, Styles told her he’d long been a fan after being introduced to her music by his mother, telling Twain, “‘I love [my mom] for that, because I love your music,'” and then asking Twain if she’d do him a favour by giving his mom a call on her birthday. She agreed and wound up forming a friendship.

“We stayed in touch ever since and then he invited me to the Coachella performance,” Twain explained.

“We’re just very easy together, it’s like we’ve known each other for a very long time,” she continued.

“He’s one of these kids that’s part of the generation that 25, 30 years ago were 4, 5, 6 years old in the audience,” she mused. “Now it’s this full-circle moment where they are old enough now to speak for themselves and they can come and see me without the parents and express their admiration for my music and to thank me for the inspiration.”

She added: “It’s very rewarding for me to still be doing this and to hear their gratitude in person.”