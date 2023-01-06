Alec Baldwin has quite an interesting birthday gift in mind for his wife, Hilaria Baldwin.

On Thursday, the Hollywood veteran, 64, posted a video to Instagram asking his 2.5M followers to follow his wife’s Instagram for her 39th birthday so that she can reach 1 million followers on the platform.

“I would like to ask you, as a birthday gift or even just gesture to my wife, would you follow her on Instagram?” he asked his followers while casually rocking a natural scruffy beard and plain black shirt.

The actor then specified the goal for the gift.

“I would like to ask you a small favor, and that is my wife is just, it seems like she’s just centimeters shy of a million followers on Instagram.”

“Obviously I love my wife, I’m crazy about my wife, blah, blah, blah – all the things we say about people we’re in love with. My wife’s the most fabulous person I’ve ever met in my whole life. That’s true. That’s true. That’s definitely true,” he added.

He finished the video with one final birthday plea. “I would like as many of you as possible, I would like a really great, great surge of people to follow my wife on Instagram to say happy birthday to my wife. Would you do that for me? Please. Thanks.”

Some fans did not find Baldwin’s gesture to be the most adequate birthday gift.

“Alec use your social collateral wisely. This is not the best way to leverage it and it says a lot about what matters to her,” wrote one fan in a scathing response.

Another fan questioned the importance his wife places on social media followers.

“No, but I will make a donation to a woman’s shelter in her name. Placing importance of million ‘Likes’ on Instagram seems absurd.”

Before the birthday message, Hilaria referred to her beau as “husband goals” in an Instagram story featuring a video of the actor giving her a foot massage four months after welcoming their seventh child, Ilaria.