Another day, another party for Leonardo DiCaprio.

The 48-year-old was pictured chatting to 27-year-old models Rebecca Donaldson and Lilia Weddell in Miami on Thursday, fuelling rumours he’s finally ready to start dating women over the age of 25.

DiCaprio, who split from Camila Morrone, 25, in August, has been linked to a bevy of beautiful women recently including 23-year-old Victoria Lamas and Gigi Hadid, 27.

After partying up a storm on a yacht off the coast of Saint Barthélemy in the Caribbean to see in the New Year, he returned to shore and was pictured flirting with Donaldson and Weddell on the patio of Forte dei Marmi around 4 a.m.

DiCaprio was thought to have held a lavish bash at Papi Steak earlier in the evening, with model Ivana Knoll sharing a photo with Drake, who has also been linked to Weddell; one of the models the actor was seen talking to.

Donaldson has previously been romantically linked to the likes of Scott Disick.

DiCaprio and Morrone had dated for more than four years before their split.

As he was then spotted with Lamas, her dad, actor Lorenzo Lamas, told the New York Post last month: “I know she likes him very much. I think they met last month. I’m not sure of the circumstances, but that’s what she told me.”