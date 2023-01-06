Click to share this via email

The lead singer for the rock band Cage The Elephant, Matthew Shultz, was arrested Thursday night on felony criminal possession of a firearm after police found two loaded guns in his room at the Bowery Hotel on Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

A hotel employee saw Shultz, 39, carrying a handgun into a public restroom on the ground floor on Wednesday night.

After officers knocked on his hotel door Thursday morning, the Grammy award winner stepped into the hallway and admitted that he had two .45 calibre guns.

Police then asked if he still had the weapons, and Shultz was subsequently arrested after telling the police he did not know.

A judge granted a search warrant allowing police to investigate his room, where they found two loaded handguns.

It’s now been revealed that the indie rockstar has a firearm license after spending a night at the 9th precinct stationhouse in Lower Manhattan.

Shultz was taken to the Bellevue Hospital on Friday morning because he needed medication, then returned to the stationhouse a few hours later.

The “Cigarette Daydreams” singer has no prior history of criminal charges.