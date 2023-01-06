Prince Harry’s new confession in his debut memoir Spare has taken the internet by storm.

The Duke of Sussex revealed in his book that he was suffering from a “frostbitten penis” while attending brother Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding, Page Six reported.

Harry’s reveal has not gone well with netizens. Social media users are trolling and roasting Harry with all sorts of comments with Lisa Tozzi writing: “I have died. RIP me.” Another user joked and wrote: “Would make for a great Austin Powers movie. Cold Member.”

Here’s reporter Cameron Walker’s remark on Harry’s “frostnipped” penis:

I never thought I’d be talking about Prince Harry’s “frostnipped” penis for a living, but here we are. — Cameron Walker (@CameronDLWalker) January 6, 2023

One of the most hilarious tweets read: “What a weird thing to have on the menu,” referring to Prince William’s wedding.

Harry recounted getting frostbite on his ears, cheeks, and “todger” while participating in Harry’s Walking with the Wounded mission, which involved a 200-mile Arctic walk.

Prince Harry had a frostbitten penis at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding https://t.co/szywEDZpyI pic.twitter.com/oSsBernmlS — Page Six (@PageSix) January 5, 2023

“Upon arriving home I’d been horrified to discover that my nether regions were frost nipped,” Harry wrote.

Four former troops who had severe injuries in the Afghanistan War joined the Duke of Sussex on the journey, which raised $2.38 million ($2.38 million) charity.

The following month, though, as he stood by Prince William’s side at his wedding to Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011, he confessed that he was still dealing with frostbite.

Harry’s tale of his “frostbitten penis” is one of the several shocking disclosures in Spare, in which Harry poured on everything from losing his virginity to an older woman to being physically attacked by his brother over his romance with Meghan Markle.