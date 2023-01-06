Jamie Lynn Spears is opening up about how difficult it was to live underneath Britney Spear’s superstardom.

In the first episode of her reality show “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” the 31-year-old “Sweet Magnolias” actress got vulnerable about her self-worth issues growing up in the Spears household.

READ MORE: Britney Spears’ Father Attempting To Avoid New Deposition, Accused Of Evading Questions During Previous Deposition

In a teary-eyed confessional, Lynn explained the struggles of finding her own identity amidst the global pop pandamonium for her sister.

“I’m so proud of her, love her to death, but I don’t know. Sometimes I feel like I don’t really have anything for myself,” she explained.

“It just feels like every time I work really hard to get something on my own, it’s like it’s not really worth it.”

She also revealed how persistently she struggles with these issues of self-worth.

READ MORE: ‘Not Controlling Britney Spears’: Sam Asghari Is Dispelling Fan Conspiracy Theories

“I struggle with self-esteem all the time.”

Lynn explained that she created the reality show to “have my own identity” and “be seen as my own person.”

The Spears sisters have been experiencing a bumpy road in their relationship in the last few months after Lynn released her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, last year with some eye-opening allegations about her older sister’s behaviour. The 41-year-old pop superstar sent a cease and desist letter to her younger sister.