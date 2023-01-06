Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Renée Zellweger is getting close with her boyfriend’s family.

Ant Anstead shared an adorable snap of his son Hudson during a trip to the U.K.

He captioned the post, “It’s merely my parental duty to teach Hudzo British sports….. CRICKET 🏏 ‘Daddo it’s like baseball….’ 😂”.

READ MORE: Renée Zellweger Criticizes ‘Garbage’ Anti-Aging Products

The 3-year-old looked ready for a game of cricket, dressed in a Christmas sweater and holding a miniature bat.

The adorable photo caught the attention of fans, however, who noticed a familiar figure in the back of the photo in an orange cap.

Zellweger has been spotted wearing her favourite University of Texas cap before and internet sleuths were quick to point it out in the comments.

“Renée meeting the family 👏👏😍,” wrote one fan, suggesting she was meeting the Plymouth native’s family at last. Another jokingly added, “Woohoo i see the WHOLE family is there, that’s so lovely 😍 xx.”

READ MORE: Renée Zellweger Is Hoping To Play Bridget Jones Again: ‘She’s So Much Fun’

The two first sparked romance rumours in late June 2021, when they were photographed together. They were then caught sharing some PDA on July 4.

While neither of them have commented on the relationship, they’ve been open about being together, posing together in photos on social media.

Anstead is also father to 19-year-old Amelie and 16-year-old Archie whom he shares with ex-wife Louise Storey. He co-parents Hudson with ex-wife Christina Hall.