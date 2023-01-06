Prince Harry revealed a heated exchange that took place between Prince William, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in his new book Spare, but that’s not the only time the Duchess’ have hit headlines because of an alleged feud.

Despite sources previously saying Meghan and Kate got off to a fabulous start when they were said to have first met in January 2017, Meghan suggested in her and Harry’s bombshell Netflix documentary that it went differently to how she imagined.

Meghan admitted she met William and Kate barefoot and in ripped jeans, sharing how she thought the royals wouldn’t remain so formal behind closed doors.

The former “Suits” star recalled of meeting Kate, “I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits.”

“I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”

“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. We can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me.”

Then, that infamous crying incident happened in 2018 ahead of Harry and Meghan’s May 2018 wedding.

READ MORE: Prince Harry Admits He Was ‘Probably Bigoted’ Before Relationship With Meghan Markle

Tabloids reported Meghan had made Kate cry in an alleged row over flower girl dresses. However, Meghan told Oprah Winfrey in that interview that aired in March 2021 that it was actually Kate who made her cry.

She recalled, “It was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something. But she owned it, and she apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing. She did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, to just take accountability for it.”

Appearing to speak about the above instance, Harry wrote in his book that Meghan had told Kate that she must have “baby brain because of her hormones,” which William didn’t like, according to the Daily Mail.

The then-Duke of Cambridge was said to have called Meghan “rude” to her face and “pointed a finger at her,” telling her: “These things are not done here,” as they later discussed the whole thing.

Meghan shot back: “If you don’t mind, keep your finger out of my face.” READ MORE: Prince Harry Says Prince William ‘Wanted Me To Hit Him Back’ During Physical Attack: ‘I Saw This Red Mist In Him’ Harry wrote in his book, “Meg said that she had never intentionally done anything to offend Kate and that if she had, she begged her to let her know so she could avoid a reoccurrence.” Harry insisted Meghan had apologized and said that’s how she speaks to her friends.

According to the Daily Mail, Harry pointed out other instances in his memoir where things got a little bit awkward between the two wives.

He claimed that during their appearance at the Royal Foundation Forum summit in 2018, Meghan asked Kate to borrow a lip-gloss. However, Kate apparently made a “disgusted” face when Meghan put some on her finger and rubbed it over her lips.

Harry also joked about having “healthy disagreements” between the family during the appearance at the time.

Not ending his comments there, Harry wrote in the book that he and Meghan were upset that William and Kate switched place cards to rearrange their table at their wedding, the Mail went on.

He added that the royals later said it had been another guest that changed them.

He also made some comments about William and Kate’s Kensington Palace flat being full of things like “priceless art on the walls, books and furniture,” whereas they reportedly had Ikea lamps and furniture they’d bought on sale.

There have since been countless stories about an alleged distance and feud between Meghan and Kate, despite the pair keeping quiet about the rumours.

Omid Scobie wrote in his book, Finding Freedom, “The two duchesses’ relationship had struggled to move past the distant politeness of when they first met,” the Mail claimed.

It’s also worth noting that when Oprah asked Meghan about that 2019 Wimbledon outing with Kate, she seemed to avoid the question, saying: “My understanding and my experience for the past four years is that it’s nothing like what it looks like. It’s nothing like what it looks like.”

Although, she did say that “everyone welcomed” her.