“Ding Dong.”

This is what Lisa Vanderpump tweeted after Lisa Rinna’s exit from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Ding dong. — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) January 6, 2023

Of her exit from the show Rinna said:

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at “Bravo” and all those involved in the series.”

“It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come,” Rinna said in a statement obtained by E! News.

READ MORE: Lisa Rinna Announces Exit From ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

As soon as the fans realized Vanderpump was being sarcastic, they begged her to return to the program now that Rinna is gone.

mother you know what you need to do pic.twitter.com/QbZ5ugJP9L — lév (@msdxlloway) January 6, 2023

The two (now ex-) “RHOBH” stars have been at odds for years after Rinna criticized Vanderpump for wallowing in her brother’s death and then charged her with planning “Puppygate.”

Rinna, who debuted on the program in Season 5 of 2014, and “Bravo”’s decision to part ways are said to have been amicably made.

Sharon Stone reacted to the news by leaving a comment on an Instagram post regarding Rinna’s departure.

Stone posted a succession of applause emoticons.