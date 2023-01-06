The Rock has something to say.

Chris Hemsworth recently shared an incredible video in which he can be seen meditating underwater. One of Hemsworth’s kids keeps cutely coming into the frame. But as stated in his caption, Hemsworth maintained his composure and didn’t let any side diversions worry him.

He wrote: “Don’t let distractions get in the way of your goals… no matter how hard they try to swim in front of you😂 I’ve completed 200 minutes so far with @centrfit for Moves That Matter 💪🏻.”

Dwayne Johnson entered Hemsworth’s Instagram comments section. Appreciating Hemsworth’s physique, Johnson wrote: “My one ab never looks this chiseled under water. 😂👊🏾 Looking great brotha.”

Johnson is also known for his toned physique and awesome fitness regime.

Hemsworth began portraying Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the 2011 film of the same name, and most recently reprised the role in “Thor: Love and Thunder” (2022), establishing himself as one of the highest-paid actors in the world.

Johnson, commonly known as The Rock, is a former wrestler and is widely known as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

He has appeared in many super hit films and was named as one of the world’s most influential people by TIME in 2016 and 2019.